TUESDAY UPDATE: Record Daily State, Stark Numbers, Governor to Address Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state and Stark County both set new records for new reported coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with Stark County’s number surpassing 200.
Ohio had over 6500 new cases, while Stark had 214.
Summit County reported 288 new cases.
The state also had 386 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.
Here are the Tuesday numbers:
Tues Nov 10
Ohio: 261,482 cases (+6508),
5547 deaths (+23)
Stark: 5590 cases (+214),
190 deaths (+1)
Press Conference on Wednesday
The governor canceled his regular Tuesday media briefing on the virus, choosing instead for a broadcast address Wednesday afternoon at 5:30.
His office says the state is at a “critical stage” with COVID-19, and he’ll have more on its “impact on Ohio moving foerward”.