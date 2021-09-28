      Weather Alert

TUESDAY UPDATE: State Case Total Surpasses 1.4 Million

Sep 28, 2021 @ 2:34pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC)- The state crossed the 1.4 million mark in terms of total recorded coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

There were nearly 7300 new cases reported Tuesday, 263 out of Stark County.

125 names were added to the death tally, with ten of them from Stark.

Here are your Tuesday numbers:

Tues Sept 28

Ohio: 1,400,979 cases (+7283), 21,945 deaths (+125)

Stark: 42,768 cases (+263), 993 deaths (+10)

Across Ohio: 3,701 active hospitalizations

