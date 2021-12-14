      Weather Alert

TUESDAY UPDATE: State Inflating Daily Case Totals by 7500+ Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Dec 14, 2021 @ 2:01pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health is adding in more than 7500 dated coronavirus cases to the daily update between Tuesday and Thursday.

The department points to a problem with reporting at two laboratories dating as far back as March of this year.

With about 1725 of those old cases added in Tuesday, the actual number of new statewide cases is more like 8200.

Also, 223 deaths were added to that count.

Here are your Tuesday numbers:

Tues Dec 14

Ohio: 1,796,951 cases (+9922) (+8197 excluding 1725 dated cases added in), 27,594 deaths (+223)

Stark: 56,619 cases (+299, includes? dated cases), 1222 deaths (+18)

