TUESDAY UPDATE: State Reports Highest-Ever Daily New Case Number
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state on Tuesday reported the biggest one-day increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
12,502 is the number of new cases reported by the Ohio Department of Health, with 280 of those cases out of Stark County.
249 more names were added to the death toll in that same report.
And current hospitalizations remains somewhat steady ay just under 4800.
Here is the Tuesday report:
Tues Dec 21
Ohio: 1,867,724 cases (+12,502), 28,277 deaths (+249)
Stark: 58,327 cases (+280), 1260 deaths (+25)
Across Ohio: 4797 hospitalizations (steady)