TUESDAY UPDATE: State Widely Expanding Vaccine Availability, Nearly 1900 New Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that starting Friday, Ohioans ages 40 to 49 will join the coronavirus vaccination eligibility group.
Also, those with cancer, heart disease, COPD, kidney disease and those diagnosed with obesity are also eligible.
And he says the lower age limit will be dropped to 16 on March 29.
The state reported nearly 1900 new cases on Tuesday, with 42 of them out of Stark County.
121 deaths were added to the state total.
Here is the Tuesday report:
Tues March 16
Ohio: 992,223 cases (+1883),
17,992 deaths (+121)
Stark: 29,975 cases (+42),
844 deaths (+5)