      Breaking News
COVID Vaccination For Ohioans Has New Timeline

TUESDAY UPDATE: State Widely Expanding Vaccine Availability, Nearly 1900 New Cases

Mar 16, 2021 @ 4:39pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that starting Friday, Ohioans ages 40 to 49 will join the coronavirus vaccination eligibility group.

Also, those with cancer, heart disease, COPD, kidney disease and those diagnosed with obesity are also eligible.

And he says the lower age limit will be dropped to 16 on March 29.

The state reported nearly 1900 new cases on Tuesday, with 42 of them out of Stark County.

121 deaths were added to the state total.

Here is the Tuesday report:

Tues March 16

Ohio: 992,223 cases (+1883),
17,992 deaths (+121)

Stark: 29,975 cases (+42),
844 deaths (+5)

Popular Posts
Run for Texas Governor Now ‘A Real Consideration,’ Matthew McConaughey Says
500K Disney Fans Want Depp Back For "Pirates 6"
77-Year-Old Substitute Teacher Who Lives In Car Gifted $27,000 Check By Former Student
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Love In A Dangerous Time Means Being Mindful Of Your Neighbors
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Do You Know Today's Slang?