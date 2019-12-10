#TuesdayTip Great Way to Save Yourself a Headache for Next Year’s Decorating
Decorating outside for the holidays can be a pain. Especially when it comes to electrical chords! You could buy an expensive cover or gadget from the hardware store to place around where chords connect. Or! You could use an old piece of plastic tupperware! First, take the cover off of the tupperware. Then, cut two slits into opposing sides, that will allow the chord to be placed inside the tupperware. Then snap the top back on and viola! I use my old deli meat containers for this little hack!