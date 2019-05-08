Turnout Higher Than Previous Odd-Year Primary

(WHBC) – Voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary election was just shy of 15 percent, according to the Stark County Board of Elections.

That’s compared to a 9.7 percent turnout for the last odd-year primary in 2017.

The turnout at the polls on Tuesday was around 13 percent, and 1.76 percent was absentee.

Officials say they were hoping to at least get a 10 percent turnout on Tuesday, not because that’s a good number, but because this is an odd-year primary with no statewide issues.

The heaviest turnout was in Lake Township, and the lightest turnout was in parts of Alliance and Canton.

The polling location with the highest turnout was the Hartville Church of the Brethren, which saw 1,390 voters.

The polling location with the lightest turnout was Second Baptist Church in Alliance, where only 14 people voted.

