      Weather Alert

Tuscarawas Detectives Investigate Apparent Double Murder/Suicide

Dec 14, 2021 @ 4:55am

MILL TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The “why” may never be known in an apparent double-murder-suicide in southeast Tuscarawas County.

Sheriff’s investigators think 67-year-old Richard Willis shot and killed his father-in-law 69-year-old Carl Berenak Sr at the Willis home in Mill Township Sunday night.

He also shot his 48-year-old wife Dawn who still managed to make the 911 call.

She died Monday at a Canton hospital.

They believe Willis then took his own life.

There had been previous police calls to the Willis home.

Popular Posts
Spoiler Alert: Google Says “Squid Game” Was The Most Trending TV Show In 2021
Forbes Names Most Powerful Women In Entertainment
Tom Holland revealed how he messed up his Star Wars Audition on ‘Hot Ones’
Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran And Coldplay Will All Perform On “The Voice” Finale
Ed Sheeran Says His Daughter Gave Him Another Purpose In Life
Connect With Us Listen To Us On