Tuscarawas Doctor on Vaccine: ‘This is a Cure’

Dec 28, 2020 @ 5:57am

DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stressing that “the world is sick right now”, Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital ER Doctor Kevin Miller got his COVID-19 vaccination during Governor DeWine’s media briefing last Wednesday, saying “this is a cure”.

Doctor Miller stressed that there’s no in-hospital treatment right now that’s guaranteed to work for everyone, so the vaccine is the way to go.

He pointed out how unpredictable the virus is.

Front-line health care workers and nursing home patients and staff continue getting the shots, with people 65-and-older next.

