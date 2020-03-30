Tuscarawas Man Recovering at Clinic Writes Heartfelt ‘Thank You’ Message

      Breaking News
Mar 30, 2020 @ 8:14am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We hear the updated numbers of deaths every day, but there are also great recovery stories out there, like that of 38-year-old father of three Nick Brown from Tuscarawas County, who after spending 10 days in ICU isolation ot the Cleveland Clinic decided to thank his doctors and nurses in the same way they were forced to communicate with him.

They had to give him instructions on the window that kept him in isolation.

So when it was time to move to a regular room, Brown scrawled a lengthy and heart-felt “thank you” message on that window, calling the staff “rock stars”.

Brown told them he loved them.

Courtesy Cleveland Clinic

