Tuscarawas Sheriff on Why Drivers End Up in High Water
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With all the advisories and warnings about flood water including “turn around, don’t drown”, why do so many people get stranded in high water?
The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office was just one of many agencies doing water rescues during last week’s flooding.
They did nine of them.
Sheriff Orvis Campbell says darkness because of the time of the year and remoteness of some of his roads is a factor.
Sheriff Campbell says drivers may see the water, and still take a chance, thinking “it’s just water”.
But he says it only takes a few inches of water on the road to move a car…
Sheriff Campbell says they can cite drivers of disabled cars for going around “road closed” signs, but they usually don’t.