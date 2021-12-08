Tuscarawas Toys for Tots Needs Help Following Devastating Fire
SHERRODSVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s still time for some secret Santas to step up.
This, after a devastating fire destroyed most of the toys collected through the year at the main Toys for Tots warehouse that serves Tuscarawas County.
That Monday fire was on Dana Road SW in Orange Township in Carroll County, close to the county line.
There are Toys for Tots boxes in stores all around the Dover and New Philadelphia areas.
There’s a toy collection at Tuscora Park on Sunday from 1 to 3.
Donations can also be dropped off at the Calvary Methodist Church on Route 39 in Sherrodsville.
You can also send a check to Toys for Tots at Box 113, Sherrodsville, OH 44675.
You can also give at this Toys for Tots website, noting OH-Sherrodsville on your payment.