TV News Feature With Local Connection Wins Emmy
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The TV news story with a local connection and up for an Emmy Award was a winner.
“What Price” produced by Ted Koppel for CBS Sunday Morning won “Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast’ Monday night.
It includes an interview with Canton attorney Lee Plakas in the Gibson’s Bakery v Oberlin College case.
He successfully represented the bakery.
The Gibson family is from Stark County.
Plakas tells WHBC News that Lorna Gibson watched the show at her husband David’s gravesite; he died five months after the verdict was announced.