TV Reporter Accidentally Turned on Facebook Filters During Report and the Result is Hilarious
This reporter was covering the first snowfall of the season in North Carolina and accidentally hit the filters on his phone to go on Facebook live. During the report he ended up with a hat, googly eyes and a huge beard! He didn’t realize anything was amiss until a viewer commented on Facebook.