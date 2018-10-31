TV Series for Winter Soldier and Falcon for Disney Play

Variety is reporting that Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will don their Marvel superhero costumes as Winter Soldier and Falcon in a limited TV series for the Disney Play streaming service.

Another report from Slashfilm states that Vision will also appear in the series, which means Scarlet Witch will be tied in as well.

This will mark the third Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series announced for the service. Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki, and Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch, have also had shows announced for the service.

Disney’s streaming service is set to launch next year and will be the home of Disney’s wide range of programming.