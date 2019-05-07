Tweet Prompts Disney To Bring “Avengers: Endgame” To Deployed Troops

Thanks to a tweet from a military spouse, troops stationed abroad in Afghanistan and Qatar won’t have to wait until they’re back home to check out Avengers: Endgame.

Kat Lancaster, the wife of Air Force Maj. Joshua-Lee Lancaster, asked Disney CEO Bob Iger on the social media site if he could get the film sent to airbases with theaters, noting, “our folks in uniform could use a morale boost!”

Iger replied within hours, saying it would happen. Starting last Wednesday, he made good on the promise, with showings taking place at Bagram Air Field, Al Udeid, and in Kandahar.

Saying she’s “overwhelmed by this gesture,” Lancaster thanked Iger, adding, “This gift from the @WaltDisneyCo is sure to bring sheer joy and a small moment of escape from the realities of war. Thank you.”