Twitter campaign about manifesting your dreams features Demi Lovato, Niall Horan, Megan Thee Stallion
According to Twitter, manifestations are the new resolutions: The number of tweets from people hoping to turn their dreams into reality has grown 100% over the past three years. If you don’t think it works, Twitter has enlisted some celebrities — including Demi Lovato, Niall Horan and Megan Thee Stallion — to prove that it does.
The social media platform’s new campaign involves billboards rolling out on Tuesday in eight cities — including New York, LA, Toronto, Chicago, Houston and Toronto — all highlighting past tweets from stars that later became a reality.
For example, on February 7, 2010, Demi tweeted, “One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy.” On February 2, 2020, they did just that, belting out “The Star Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
On January 16, 2010, Niall Horan tweeted, “applied for xfactor,hope it all wrks out.” Of course, the Irish singer’s time on X Factor resulted in him being put together in a group with four other guys. That group, One Direction, went on to sell more than 70 million records worldwide. Today, Niall is a successful solo artist.
And on May 27, 2014, Megan Thee Stallion tweeted, “I need a team bc I promise this rap s*** gone take off for me.” Two number ones, three Grammys and six BET Awards later, she’s a global superstar, and one of the 100 most influential people in the world, according to TIME.
Other stars featured in the campaign who manifested their dreams include Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, Insecure star and creator Issa Rae and Oscar-winning director Matthew A. Cherry.
As part of the campaign, Twitter is donating to the stars’ charities of choice on their behalf.
