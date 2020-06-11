Twitter Would Like You to Actually Read Stories Before You Retweet Them
Twitter has begun testing a new feature that will prompt users to think before they retweet an article.
The feature is currently being tested on Android users.
If a user decides to retweet an article before they actually read it, Twitter may prompt them to open it first.
Twitter Support tweeted, sharing an article can spark conversation so you may want to read it before you Tweet it.
This is the latest in an effort from Twitter to curb misinformation and encourage meaningful discussions on the site.