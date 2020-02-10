Two Akron Men in Jail Following Weekend Car Chase
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police certainly had their hands full on Saturday, during an incident that involved shots fired and a six minute car chase.
Police say they witnessed a person inside a vehicle in the area of Cole Ave and Sherman Street lean out of the window and fire multiple shots at the car in front of them.
The two men in the vehicle that the shots came from fled from police when officers attempted to pull them over. The pursuit came to an end when the vehicle on the run hit a curb and crashed.
28 year olds Jarmarcus Johnson and Charles Wallace Jr. both fled on foot buy were caught and arrested after on multiple charges. They both remain behind bars.