      Weather Alert

Two Akron Men in Jail Following Weekend Car Chase

Feb 10, 2020 @ 2:38pm

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police certainly had their hands full on Saturday, during an incident that involved shots fired and a six minute car chase.

Police say they witnessed a person inside a vehicle in the area of Cole Ave and Sherman Street lean out of the window and fire multiple shots at the car in front of them.

The two men in the vehicle that the shots came from fled from police when officers attempted to pull them over. The pursuit came to an end when the vehicle on the run hit a curb and crashed.

28 year olds Jarmarcus Johnson and Charles Wallace Jr. both fled on foot buy were caught and arrested after on multiple charges. They both remain behind bars.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Gatsby is Looking for a Family! And We are Looking for Volunteers!
Terms Of Use