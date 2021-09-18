Two Akron Men Indicted for Giving False Information During Gun Purchases at 3 Stores, 2 in Stark
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Akron men faces federal charges, accused of purchasing guns intended for someone else.
Three of those purchases occurred in Stark County.
31-year-old Madison Johnson and 41-year-old Lamar Small are charged with ‘false statement during purchase of a firearm’.
They were indicted this week.
The government says five times between last year and this past June, Johnson and Small visited three gun stores including Fin Feather and Fur in Jackson Township and The Armory and Indoor Range in Canal Fulton.
They claimed the gun purchases were for them, when the feds say they were not.