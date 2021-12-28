      Weather Alert

Two Area Residents Among Seven Killed on State Highways Over Christmas Holiday

Dec 28, 2021 @ 7:42am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two women from the area are among the seven people killed on the state’s highways over the four-day Christmas weekend.

That’s according to preliminary information from the state patrol.

49-year-old Raven Nicholas of Mantua in Portage County was killed Sunday afternoon.

The patrol says her car went left of center on Route 700 north of Ravenna, striking a larger SUV.

38-year-old Crystal Bell of Akron was killed in an I-76 crash from Friday.

Nine people were killed in crashes during the 2020 four-day Christmas weekend.

Popular Posts
Authorities: Beware of Amazon Deliveries You Didn’t Order
Britney Spears' older brother controlled her friendships long before conservatorship, claims former dancer
Why Rob Thomas “hated” his childhood Christmases
Coldplay Has Year for Final Album
Report: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are “taking a break” from their relationship
Connect With Us Listen To Us On