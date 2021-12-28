Two Area Residents Among Seven Killed on State Highways Over Christmas Holiday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two women from the area are among the seven people killed on the state’s highways over the four-day Christmas weekend.
That’s according to preliminary information from the state patrol.
49-year-old Raven Nicholas of Mantua in Portage County was killed Sunday afternoon.
The patrol says her car went left of center on Route 700 north of Ravenna, striking a larger SUV.
38-year-old Crystal Bell of Akron was killed in an I-76 crash from Friday.
Nine people were killed in crashes during the 2020 four-day Christmas weekend.