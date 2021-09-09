Two Canton Brothers Accused of Attacking, Shooting Man at Drive-Thru
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The owner of a local drive-thru and his brother face charges.
Both are accused of assaulting a man and shooting him in the leg at the Maggiore’s location on the 1000 block of Dueber Avenue SW back on August 29th.
25-year-old Mohammad Salim Altawil and 34-year-old Sultan Azmi Altwil are jailed without bond, charged with kidnapping and felonious assault.
The police report even indicates they called 911, claiming the 27-year-old victim had tried to rob them.
His injuries are not life threatening.
The defendants are in court Thursday morning.