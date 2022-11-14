Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents

PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims.

A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning.

The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV went off Route 36 near Port Washington.

The vehicle hit a parked van.

The youngster was flown to Akron Children’s Hospital, but he later died.

And a 14-year-old boy from Millersburg was struck and killed on Route 39 in Holmes County while riding his electric bicycle on Friday.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.