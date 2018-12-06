Two Crash Victims Remain Unidentified
By WHBC
|
Dec 6, 2018 @ 4:29 PM

(WHBC) – Authorities still haven’t been able to identify two of the four people killed in a fiery crash in Akron on Monday.

The two males were both in the backseat.

The medical examiner’s office says one is Caucasian and in his 20s or 30s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 230 pounds. He has a metal plate in his left jaw.

The other male is African American, possibly an adolescent, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 100 pounds.

He had a dental bridge on his upper front teeth.

Anybody with information concerning the unidentified victims is asked to contact the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office at 330-643-2101

On Tuesday, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said two of the deceased occupants had been ID’d, and were 29-year-old Colleen A. Wood, of Akron, and Alex Jay Lester, a 29-year-old from Ravenna.

The crash happened on Goodyear Boulevard near Kelly Avenue around 3:30 Monday morning.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

TimkenSteel Awards College Scholarships Student Holding Event To Help Battered Women, Homeless More People Buckling Up Locally Bacon Vending Machine On College Campus Senator Vows To Keep Pressure On GM CEO One Injured When Car Hits School Bus
Comments