Two Dead in Canton Township House Fire Earlier this Morning
CANTON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two people along with their dog were killed in a house fire earlier this morning in Canton Township. Township Fire Chief Chris Smith tells WHBC News that crews arrived just before 4 AM after a passerby reported the blaze, to find the house was already at a total loss.
“Our first unit got there within three or four minutes of receiving the call,” Smith said. “They confirmed that (the house) was fully engulfed; the roof had already caved in. The fire was just four walls standing.”
The fire took place on Sherr Avenue SE. As crews fought the blaze, Smith says the received word that there were possibly one or two people inside the home.
After gaining some control of the fire, Smith says firefighters were able to enter the home, where they found two people and a small dog. All were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.
Nearly a half dozen departments responded to the call. Smith says officials are still investigating what caused the fire. Aside from the two fatalities, no one else was injured during the incident. The identities were not available for either victim.