Two Deadly Carbon Monoxide Incidents Bring Attention to Safety on Water

Jun 29, 2021 @ 5:44am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The apparent carbon monoxide deaths recently of four Ohioans on two different boating excursions has the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft continuing to alert boaters about the dangers of “CO”.

And especially if there is alcohol on board.

Someone who appears to be intoxicated may actually have been poisoned by carbon monoxide.

The best advice: stay away from all exhaust from running boat engines and generators, and have a carbon monoxide detector in the cabin.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources advises NOT teak surfing, or any kind of surfing while holding onto the back of the boat.

Two men and a boy from the Sandusky area died on Lake Erie, while a young woman from Strongsville died on East Fork Lake near Cincinnati.

