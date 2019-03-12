Two Employees Resign After Child Left On Bus

(WHBC) – Two Canton City School District employees who left a young child on a school bus in February have resigned.

The district accepted the resignations of the bus driver and bus assistant at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Their resignations were in lieu of being terminated.

The district says the two failed to follow proper procedures when they left a 4-year-old boy on a bus for about two hours on February 8th.

The preschooler was unharmed.

The district says the two had really good performance records but there’s no excuse for a mistake of that magnitude.