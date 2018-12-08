(WHBC) – Two house fires in Massillon early Saturday morning.

Two people were transported to the hospital from one of those fires.

Massillon firefighters and mutual aid responders remained at the scene of both fires at 8 a.m. Saturday.

One fire was in the 700 block of Griffith Avenue SW.

That fire call came in at about 1:30 a.m.

No word on the conditions of those transported to the hospital from that fire.

The second fire was in the 3300 block of Carmont Avenue SW.

Firefighters got that call around 3:30.