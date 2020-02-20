      Weather Alert

Two Injured in Three Vehicle Accident on US Route 62

Feb 20, 2020 @ 4:21pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A few people were taken to the hospital but everyone is believed to be okay following a three vehicle accident last night on US Route 62.

Lt. Dennis Garren with the Canton Police Department tells WHBC news that a 37 year old Louisville woman’s vehicle was struck by a 70 year old Canton man attempting to make a left turn onto Harmont Avenue.

The woman’s vehicle was then pushed into another car that was waiting to make a turn. A passengers from both cars involved in the original collision were taken to the hospital.

A passenger inside the Canton man’s vehicle had serious injuries. However, Garren says both were reported to be in stable condition.

