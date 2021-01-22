      Weather Alert

Two Lexington Teens Arrested in Connection With Spray-Painted Racial Slurs

Jan 22, 2021 @ 7:41am

SMITH TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two 15-year-old Lexington Township boys have been arrested in connection with that racial vandalism incident at a Black Alliance City School District administrator’s home last week.

The teens were picked up by Smith Township police since that’s where the incident occurred.

Charges will be determined by the Mahoning County prosecutor’s office.

The house, two cars and a “Student of the Month” sign were spray painted with racial slurs.

