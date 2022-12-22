Two More Downtown Renovation Projects See Major State Tax Credits

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of older downtown buildings including Canton’s first skyscraper are being reborn, thanks in part to state tax credits.

The Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program has awarded another $4.8 million in credits to the Renkert Building at Market Avenue N and 3rd Street.

The plan there is for a 92-room extended stay hotel.

And another $2 million in credits goes to the Folwell-Zollinger Building facing Second Street NW between Market and Court.

That is expected to be a 24-unit apartment building.

Downtown developer Steve Coon is involved in both projects.