Two More Sentences in Stone Foltz Hazing Case

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The final two defendants in the Stone Foltz hazing death case were sentenced on Wednesday.

Both young men will spend 42 days in jail on hazing charges.

They are Jacob Krinn and Troy Hendricksen.

Hendricksen was the “new member educator” in the Bowling Green State fraternity.

The Foltz family continues to demand accountability, for the sake of every parent dropping a student off at school.

Six other defendants were sentenced earlier this Summer.