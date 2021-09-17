      Weather Alert

Two Of Four Accused Gang Members Named in Federal Indictment Picked Up This Week

Sep 17, 2021 @ 7:56am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two of the four men still being sought in connection with that Shorb Bloc gang federal indictment have been arrested.

Justin Bush and Juleus Edwards were picked up this week by Canton police and federal law enforcement.

Lenmuel Brown and Stephen Harvey remain at large, with a reward being offered.

16 men were named in the indictment, charging them all with either racketeering or drug conspiracy.

Many also face violence- and gun-related underlying charges.

Popular Posts
Actor Michael Rapaport Calls Out AOC Over Met Gala Dress
Harry Potter Prequel in Development at HBO Max
Ed Sheeran Says US Award Shows Are "Filled With Resentment And Hatred"
Mark Waid Talks Comics with Sarah Quinn
Mercy, Other Clinic Hospitals Restricting Visitations
Connect With Us Listen To Us On