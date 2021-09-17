Two Of Four Accused Gang Members Named in Federal Indictment Picked Up This Week
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two of the four men still being sought in connection with that Shorb Bloc gang federal indictment have been arrested.
Justin Bush and Juleus Edwards were picked up this week by Canton police and federal law enforcement.
Lenmuel Brown and Stephen Harvey remain at large, with a reward being offered.
16 men were named in the indictment, charging them all with either racketeering or drug conspiracy.
Many also face violence- and gun-related underlying charges.