Two re-recorded songs from Taylor Swift will appear in ‘DC League of Super Pets’

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift gave Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson permission to use not one but two new re-recorded songs in his movie, DC League of Super Pets.

Johnson confirmed the incredible news via TikTok alongside pal Kevin Hart, who revealed Taylor’s new versions of “Bad Blood” — from her 1989 album — and “Message in a Bottle” — from Red (Taylor’s Version) — will both play in the animated film.

The hilarious video starts with Hart asking the former WWE pro what he’s listening to — which is “Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” — but he mishears the answer and instead demands Johnson seek medical help.

“Go to the doctor,” Hart says. “Your blood’s not as bad as you think it is. You just need a break, buddy.”

The bit continues with Johnson trying to clarify the song’s title and Hart continuing to misinterpret the answer. Eventually, the comedian hears Taylor’s name and barks, “Taylor doesn’t have bad blood. You do. Don’t bring her in this.”

That’s when a whispering Taylor is superimposed into the video and asks if it’s too late “to cut Kevin out of the movie?”

“Clearly @imkevinhart has problems (being an a*****e) and I don’t think we can solve them,” Johnson captioned the promotional video. “Pumped to have TWO of my friend @Taylor Swift’s tracks in our #DCSuperPets! In theaters TONIGHT!”

Taylor applauded the duo’s hilarious video and slid into the comment section to write, “Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethically sourced versions of my songs.” She sweetly wished him luck with the film and remarked, “Ur the man.”

Johnson helped Taylor out when she filmed the music video for “The Man” by voicing the male character she played.

DC League of Super Pets ﻿is in theaters now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.