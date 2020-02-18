Two Roundabouts to Hopefully Lead to Less Traffic in Jackson Township
JACKSON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County officials are working to improved congested traffic area in Jackson Township.
The County Engineers office is planning to convert two intersections on Pittsburg Avenue NW into roundabouts. The suggestion was made by a consultant who believes the roundabouts will relieve traffic congestion during rush hour.
Construction on the project isn’t scheduled to begin until 2022. First design plans and funds have to be drawn up. The project’s estimated cost is $4 million.
The roundabouts will be located at Shuffel and Orion. They will be nearly 500 feet apart. Neither will have traffic lights.