Two Stabbed, One Dead in Turnpike Service Plaza Incident, Suspect Shot
FREMONT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol is investigating an incident at one of the rest areas along the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County on Tuesday.
Two people were stabbed, one of them died, with a knife-wielding man at the scene being shot by a sheriff’s deputy.
Conditions of the second stabbing victim and the suspect are not certain.
It happened at the Erie Islands Service Plaza along the westbound lanes of the turnpike.