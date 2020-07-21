      Weather Alert

Two Stark Firms Making PPE for Ohio

Jul 21, 2020 @ 6:54am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Stark County companies are among the 68 Ohio manufacturers receiving some of the $20 million in grants to encourage production of personal protective equipment.

3D Improvements LLC in Hartville is getting $200,000 to make face shields and masks.

They’ll be adding six jobs.

And Harrison Paint in Canton is getting $60,000 to make hand sanitizer, adding two positions.

Overall, 829 new jobs are promised with the Ohio PPE Retooling and Reshoring Grant program through the Ohio Development Services Agency.

