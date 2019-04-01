Two Suspects Interviewed In Teen’s Murder

(WHBC) – The Canton Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of a teenager early Saturday morning.

14-year-old Sylvia McGhee was found in the 1000 block of Bieyl Court SW at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police on Monday said that detectives had interviewed two juvenile suspects and one was arrested for giving false information.

Police say all the evidence in the case has been presented to the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office which will decide whether there will be additional charges.

Meantime, police say the shooting was an isolated incident and doesn’t present any future danger to the community in that area.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the police department or leave a tip anonymously at tip411

McGhee was most recently an 8th grader at the Compton Learning Center in Canton..

The school district says she had previously attended the STEAM Academy at Hartford.

Counselors will be at both school buildings Monday, and for as long as students need the help, according to the district.