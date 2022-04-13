      Weather Alert

Two Teens Killed in Dirt Bike/Minivan Crash in Wayne

Apr 13, 2022 @ 4:42am

WOOSTER, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Two teenagers are dead in a dirt bike-minivan accident in Wayne County from Tuesday.

The State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old boy drove into the side of the van that failed to stop at the intersection of Criswell and Salt Creek Roads between Fredericksburg and Mount Eaton in Salt Creek Township.

A 15-year-old male passenger on the bike was taken to the hospital where he later died.

That crash happened mid-afternoon Tuesday.

Neither teen was wearing a helmet.

