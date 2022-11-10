Two Teens Sentenced to 18 to Life in January Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two area teenagers have a lot of life in front of them.

Most, if not all of the rest of it, could be spent in prison.

18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton and 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron were sentenced Wednesday to 18 years to life in prison for the January shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins in Canton in January of this year.

Both were found guilty of murder in a jury trial in adult court at the Stark County Courthouse last week.

They were tried as adults because of the seriousness of the crime.

Lipkins was shot dead in a car outside his girlfriend’s house on Gilbert Avenue near 31st Street NE.