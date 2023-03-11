Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Two-Time Organ Donor Meets The Little Girl She Saved

March 11, 2023 6:00AM EST
Lori Seitz is a pretty special lady. She’s become really special to a 10-month-old named Emma…whose life she saved. 

Emma was diagnosed with biliary atresia last year and doctor said she needed a liver transplant to survive. Lori anonymously donated a part of hers and just got to meet Emma recently so the family could thank her! But this wasn’t Lori’s first organ donation rodeo…in 2020, she donated part of her kidney to save her brother’s life!

