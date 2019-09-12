Two Women Arrested After Gas Station Fight Earlier this Morning

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A pair of Canton women were arrested outside of an area gas station this morning in a fight that involved five people.
Officers say 30 year old Jasmine Henderson pulled a loaded handgun from a car and pointed it at one of the others involved in the 4 AM scuffle. Employees reportedly saw the incident and locked down the gas station shortly after.
Authorities arrived a short time later and arrested Henderson along with a 23 year old Plain Township woman. The nature of the fight has yet to be disclosed. Henderson admitted to being intoxicated during the incident.