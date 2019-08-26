Two Wooster Police Officers Hospitalized After Being Exposed to Fentanyl by Suspect

WOOSTER (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A pair of Wooster Police officers were hospitalized after being exposed to a white powder substance containing fentanyl. Following an arrest on Thursday, officers who are identified as patrolmen Hall and Burnett were allegedly exposed to the substance while driving a suspect to the Wayne County Jail.
A report says suspect Isiah Haskins opened a small plastic bag containing an unknown white powder in the car, causing both officers to start feeling unsettling symptoms.
The officers stopped the car and called for assistance. Once help arrived they were taken to the hospital for decontamination treatment. Both officers are okay. The case is being reviewed by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what other charges will be brought against Haskins.