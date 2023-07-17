Ty Pennington Hospitalized: “From The Red Carpet To The ICU”

You know carpenter Ty Pennington from HGTV’s Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, and he shared on Instagram Friday he ended up in the hospital soon after attending the “Barbie” movie premiere. A throat abscess was the culprit. “From the red carpet, to the ICU… this last week has been interesting! I’m okay now, still recovering,” he said. “Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie, monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckenridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe,” “Turns out, that sore throat I’ve had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver. Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ty Pennington (@thetypennington)

Pennington also thanked the medical personnel who took such good care of him. BTW…Pennington has a Barbie connection in that he can currently be seen on the pre-taped HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge competition series, which premiered last night.