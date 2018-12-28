U.S. Hospitals Required To List Prices Online In 2019

If you’re purchasing a big-ticket item a lot of times you search ahead of time for the best price. Starting next year it will be easier for you to do that with medical procedures.

Beginning January 1, 2019, all U.S. hospitals will be required to list their prices online.

This rule applies to hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, and rehabilitation facilities.

Previously patients had to spend hours calling or researching various medical procedures now the information will be made readily available with an online search.

The cost information required to be posted will include procedures, surgeries, medical supplies, drugs, and anesthesia.

What is the craziest thing that you have been charged for at a hospital?