U.S. Marshals Also Looking for Suspected Massillon Killer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. Marshal Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is now among the agencies searching for a murder suspect.
They are looking for 31-year-old Dometrious Boles of Massillon, charged with aggravated murder in the June 11th shooting death of 36-year-old Jermaine Gaitor at an auto repair shop on Navarre Road SW.
They say Boles should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).
Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous.