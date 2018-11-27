U.S. Marshals Arrest Canton Rape Suspect

(WHBC) – A Canton rape suspect has been apprehended a long way from home.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Howard Howell, 59, was arrested in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Canton had gathered information that Howell had spent time in Ft. Lauderdale.

They sent their information to the Marshal’s service in southern Florida and within hours Howell was in custody.

Howell will remain in jail in Florida until he can be returned to Ohio to face charges.

Investigators say he victimized a mentally handicapped person for more than eight years.

Howell was wanted in Stark County on rape and sexual battery charges.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said, “This is yet another great example of how quickly dangerous

fugitives can be brought to justice with the corporation the U.S. Marshals has with its local law

enforcement partners.”