Uber Driver Gives Passengers Menu for the Drive

This guy is being pretty creative! An Uber driver in Seattle has come out with a menu that he hands passengers when they get in his car. He has 5 different rides they can choose including ‘Stand-up’, where he tells jokes; ‘Therapy’, where you can vent and he can try to help you solve your problems; ‘Silent’, which is self explanatory; ‘Creepy Ride’, where he doesn’t say anything but stares at you in the rearview mirror; and ‘Rude Ride’, where he is as rude as possible to you. He says the last two are actually jokes but you know someone is going to pick them!