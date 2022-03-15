Uber, Lyft Add Fuel Surcharges To Rides As Gas Prices Surge
If you need to grab an Uber or Lyft anytime soon, be prepared to pay more for your ride.
Both companies have announced they’re adding a temporary surcharge to deal with the spike in gas prices nationwide.
Lyft says the surcharge money will go directly to its drivers.
Lyft’s move follows a similar one by its competitor, Uber, which announced surcharges between $0.35 and $0.55 on Uber trips and Uber Eats orders for at least the next 60 days.
Is a surcharge fair for customers? If you are a driver, how badly have the higher gas prices hit you?