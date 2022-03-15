      Weather Alert

Uber, Lyft Add Fuel Surcharges To Rides As Gas Prices Surge

Mar 15, 2022 @ 8:22am

If you need to grab an Uber or Lyft anytime soon, be prepared to pay more for your ride.

Both companies have announced they’re adding a temporary surcharge to deal with the spike in gas prices nationwide.

Lyft says the surcharge money will go directly to its drivers.

Lyft’s move follows a similar one by its competitor, Uber, which announced surcharges between $0.35 and $0.55 on Uber trips and Uber Eats orders for at least the next 60 days.

Is a surcharge fair for customers? If you are a driver, how badly have the higher gas prices hit you?

