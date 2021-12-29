      Weather Alert

UK Firm Buys Canton Recycler of Transformer Oil

Dec 29, 2021 @ 6:10am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An industry publication says that a Canton-based company that recycles transformer oil from the electricity industry has been purchased by a firm based in the United Kingdom.

“Waste Today” says Slicker Recycling is buying Hydrodec of North America for an undisclosed price.

19 employees at the Hydrodec facility on Steinway Blvd SE will become part of the Slicker operation.

Hydrodec resells the oil it recycles as SUPERfine Transformer Oil.

